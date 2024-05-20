Motherwell vs St Johnstone: Scottish Premiership – BBC Sport

St Johnstone were heading straight into the play-off with Raith Rovers until the 90th minute on Wednesday, and come Sunday evening they are celebrating a 16th successive season in the top flight.

A team that had toiled for goals and finished the season largely poorly with just one win in their last nine games before the final, burst into life at Fir Park.

All their senior players stepped up, from Mitov scoring goals and saving a Bear penalty, to skipper Liam Gordon producing his best goal of the season on the line, and Curry and Clarke bagging a brilliant first goal.

Sidiba has proven to be a huge signing after scoring goals in the final two crucial matches.

Credit goes to Levein, who was brought in with the Saints at the bottom of the table in the autumn and tasked with keeping them ahead.

It wasn’t pretty, but he did it. Even the switch to five men at the back in the second half saw Motherwell fight back. They will be hoping for the best next season amid a change of ownership and three difficult seasons battling relegation.

But for now they can enjoy their achievements and vacations.

Motherwell had nothing to play for here but eighth place and finished the season in ninth place.

It has been a mixed season filled with plenty of goals, with Stuart Kettlewell’s side proving capable of scoring plenty of goals, but also conceding plenty.

Their performance at home was a source of frustration, but their performance away from home was positive. In essence, it was an inconsistent campaign by Stillmen.

The loss of Blair Spittal – who scored 13 goals and made 11 assists – and others like Georgie Gent, means Kettlewell will have to do work on a limited budget to build a competitive squad for next season.

But in the depths of winter, when the team reached 15th place without a win, they could have been content to remain comfortably in the league.