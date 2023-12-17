How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre Auguste fight in the UK: Channel and time for tonight’s fight

Jake Paul will headline a busy night of boxing in Florida on Friday night when he faces Andre Auguste in Orlando.

Paul will fight for the third time in 2023, facing a specialist boxer for the second time in his career after losing to Tommy Fury in February. He bounced back with a win over Nate Diaz in August and now faces a cruiserweight bout against a 35-year-old with a solid 10-1-1 record in the ring.

A win for Paul would boost his credentials now that he has settled down the cruiserweight rankings and could continue his move up the ranks through 2024. There are plenty of potential fights, with KSI rumored to be an opponent for the 26-year-old.

Also competing on Friday night’s card, Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn to determine the vacant WBC women’s middleweight title.

With a night packed with action, here’s how to follow each fight ahead of Paul vs August in the main event:

When is Jake Paul vs. Andre Auguste?

The fight takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida, with the action starting at 7:30pm ET / 12:30am UK time (Saturday) before the main event begins at approximately 10:30pm ET / 3:30am United Kingdom (Saturday).

How to watch the fight:





You can watch the fight on DAZN, which you can subscribe to for £9.99 per month for 12 months – see more details here …You can watch DAZN across a range of devices. You can see the full list of devices and more information about combat here .

Sign up for DAZN See also He lives. Sailing scenery off Saint-Tropez in the creek. Anthony Joshua is among the big names you can watch fighting on DAZN, with Misfits Boxing and many other big names set to appear over the coming months. You can also watch plenty of other sports, including the NFL and Saudi Professional League, all in one place on the platform across a range of devices.

You can watch the fight live on DAZN, with subscriptions starting at £9.99 per month and you can find out how. Add the service to your Sky subscription here .

Entire bottom card: