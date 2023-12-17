How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre Auguste fight in the UK: Channel and time for tonight’s fight

Jake Paul will headline a busy night of boxing in Florida on Friday night when he faces Andre Auguste in Orlando.
Paul will fight for the third time in 2023, facing a specialist boxer for the second time in his career after losing to Tommy Fury in February. He bounced back with a win over Nate Diaz in August and now faces a cruiserweight bout against a 35-year-old with a solid 10-1-1 record in the ring.
A win for Paul would boost his credentials now that he has settled down the cruiserweight rankings and could continue his move up the ranks through 2024. There are plenty of potential fights, with KSI rumored to be an opponent for the 26-year-old.
Also competing on Friday night’s card, Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn to determine the vacant WBC women’s middleweight title.
With a night packed with action, here’s how to follow each fight ahead of Paul vs August in the main event:
When is Jake Paul vs. Andre Auguste?
The fight takes place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida, with the action starting at 7:30pm ET / 12:30am UK time (Saturday) before the main event begins at approximately 10:30pm ET / 3:30am United Kingdom (Saturday).
How to watch the fight:
Entire bottom card:
Jake Paul vs. Andre Auguste; Cruiser weight
Chadacia Green vs. Franchon Cruz DeZorn; For the vacant WBC women’s middleweight title
Eunice Tellez vs. Levan Navarro; Light medium weight
Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral; Welterweight
Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna; Light heavy weight
Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple; heavy weight
Alexander Gojici vs. Clayton Ward; The flyweight is great
Xavier Bocanegra vs. TBA; featherweight
