“I want the German pot!”

Dresden – A man like a wardrobe, but with a lot of feeling in his arms: Stephen Duncan (25) has everything a footballer needs. But the new quarterback Dresden Monarchs Not only is he a talented ball thrower.
Whether it’s American football, golf or basketball: Duncan is always a great character. “In high school, I played basketball first, and also baseball,” the 25-year-old explains in an interview with TAG24.
“I’m very likely to be a good athlete. I really enjoy playing sports. Others have to judge if I’m really good.”
In the end, he chose love and stayed with football: “As a midfielder you have to lead a team, always stay calm. It’s a challenge and I love it very much.”
Stealing the Dresden Monarchs championship ring!
First time encountering this outside the United States. And Duncan also makes it very quickly clear that he’s not just here for the great experiences.
“As captain of this team, I want to win the title. That’s why I’ve come this far and it’s achievable,” said the 1.96-meter giant. “I will do anything to win matches, I am a competitive player and I want to win the German championship!”
Monarchs quarterback Stephen Duncan is enjoying life in Dresden
Sometimes going to the golf course helps. Because this is “very convenient,” Duncan explains.
“Accuracy is a big part of both sports, but so is the way you move your body. When you play golf or play quarterback, you also need to keep your head up. Don’t let a bad attempt make you lose your balance.”
This does not seem easy for the American, who was born in Charleston (South Carolina). Three college degrees in seven years prove that Duncan is more than just a great talker.
Once again bad luck with injuries: the Monarchs captain will be out for a long time!
He was also well received by his teammates and in town: “All the players welcomed me with open arms, and it’s the same with the people in town. When we’re out, they come up to you and talk to you.”
He’s been living in the state capital for a little over a month now and enjoys getting out and about. Biggest Challenge: “I’m trying to learn some German. It’s not that easy,” Duncan admits: “It’s great how people here speak at least two languages. That’s not the norm here.”
“Win” and “celebrate the championship” would definitely be something he could do quickly.
