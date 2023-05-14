“I want the German pot!”

Dresden – A man like a wardrobe, but with a lot of feeling in his arms: Stephen Duncan (25) has everything a footballer needs. But the new quarterback Dresden Monarchs Not only is he a talented ball thrower.

Whether it’s golf, basketball or American football. Stephen Duncan (25) always looks good. © Lutz Henschel



Whether it’s American football, golf or basketball: Duncan is always a great character. “In high school, I played basketball first, and also baseball,” the 25-year-old explains in an interview with TAG24.

“I’m very likely to be a good athlete. I really enjoy playing sports. Others have to judge if I’m really good.”

In the end, he chose love and stayed with football: “As a midfielder you have to lead a team, always stay calm. It’s a challenge and I love it very much.”

Dresden Monarchs

Stealing the Dresden Monarchs championship ring!

First time encountering this outside the United States. And Duncan also makes it very quickly clear that he’s not just here for the great experiences.

“As captain of this team, I want to win the title. That’s why I’ve come this far and it’s achievable,” said the 1.96-meter giant. “I will do anything to win matches, I am a competitive player and I want to win the German championship!”