Third round of the NHL Round of 16 – Jozy, Fiala, Niederreiter in reserve – Sports

The three Swiss NHL icons suffered defeats on Friday. Only Pius Sutter can celebrate.

After the third round of the round of 16 of the qualifiers, Roman Josi, Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter trail 1:2.

Josi lost with Nashville at home to the Vancouver Canucks with Pius Sutter 1: 2. The Canadiens led 2-0 with a powerful goal in the first and second periods. The Predators' next goal came in the fourth to last minute.

Josie criticizes the power play

The Preds' defeat is particularly upsetting, as the Canucks only had 12 (!) shots on goal. Captain Jozy said after the match: “We played a very good game and controlled it 5 to 5. But our power play needs to improve. “Especially since Vancouver succeeded twice in the majority.”

legend: Not a successful evening

Ryan O'Reilly (left) and Roman Josi have to leave the ice as losers to Vancouver.

Keystone/AP Photo/George Walker IV



After winning away in overtime in Game 2, Fiala's Los Angeles Kings lost 6-1 to Edmonton in California. The Oilers scored 3 goals on the power play – stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each combined for 3 scoring points.

Colorado responds with 5 goals

Niederreiter suffered his second consecutive defeat with Winnipeg against Colorado. Although the visitors led 2-1 after two periods, the team scored five goals in the final period and celebrated its 6-2 victory.

The four Swiss involved cannot be included in the scorers list. With the exception of Niederreiter (-1), everyone achieved a balanced result.



