April 27, 2024

Third round of the NHL Round of 16 – Jozy, Fiala, Niederreiter in reserve – Sports

Eileen Curry April 27, 2024 5 min read
Third round of the NHL Round of 16 – Jozy, Fiala and Niederreiter in the reserves – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. NHL

  3. Current article

Contents

The three Swiss NHL icons suffered defeats on Friday. Only Pius Sutter can celebrate.

After the third round of the round of 16 of the qualifiers, Roman Josi, Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter trail 1:2.

Josi lost with Nashville at home to the Vancouver Canucks with Pius Sutter 1: 2. The Canadiens led 2-0 with a powerful goal in the first and second periods. The Predators' next goal came in the fourth to last minute.

Josie criticizes the power play

The Preds' defeat is particularly upsetting, as the Canucks only had 12 (!) shots on goal. Captain Jozy said after the match: “We played a very good game and controlled it 5 to 5. But our power play needs to improve. “Especially since Vancouver succeeded twice in the majority.”

legend:

Not a successful evening

Ryan O'Reilly (left) and Roman Josi have to leave the ice as losers to Vancouver.

Keystone/AP Photo/George Walker IV

After winning away in overtime in Game 2, Fiala's Los Angeles Kings lost 6-1 to Edmonton in California. The Oilers scored 3 goals on the power play – stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each combined for 3 scoring points.

Colorado responds with 5 goals

Niederreiter suffered his second consecutive defeat with Winnipeg against Colorado. Although the visitors led 2-1 after two periods, the team scored five goals in the final period and celebrated its 6-2 victory.

The four Swiss involved cannot be included in the scorers list. With the exception of Niederreiter (-1), everyone achieved a balanced result.


SRF Radio 3, morning bulletin, April 27, 24, 8:40 a.m.;


  1. Sports

  2. NHL

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Grizzlies runs with Spencer Machak

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Party in the middle third – Richard shorthanded as a basis: 5-1 win over Latvia – Sports

April 27, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Why do England, Scotland and Wales compete separately in the European Championships?

April 26, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Tests against Germany and Canada in preparation for the World Cup

April 26, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Great Britain: King Charles wants to attend public meetings again

April 27, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Bad neighbors of tomatoes reduce the harvest

April 27, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Third round of the NHL Round of 16 – Jozy, Fiala, Niederreiter in reserve – Sports

April 27, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Temperature and humidity: Kachelman explains the phenomenon

April 27, 2024 Esmond Barker