Conference League semi-finals – Fiorentina moves to the final again – Sports

After a 3:2 draw in the first leg, a 1:1 draw was enough for the Italians to qualify for the semi-finals of the Conference League in Bruges.

Like last year, Fiorentina reached the conference league final. The Italians reached the perfect final with a 1-1 draw away to FC Brugge. They won the first leg at home 3-2. Last year, Tuscany knocked out Basel in the semi-finals.

In the 85th minute, Argentine Lucas Beltran scored a wrong penalty kick to make the score 1-1 in favor of Fiorentina. Brugge took the lead after 20 minutes through Belgian international Hans Vanaken’s 23-time effort. After the break, the home team came under increasing pressure. Before the score became 1-1, the Italians hit the edge of the goal three times. Brugge did not come close to scoring the second goal until stoppage time. Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano held on tight against Vanaken.

Now against Olympiacos or Aston Villa

Fiorentina’s opponents in the final on May 29 in Athens will be either Olympiacos Piraeus or Aston Villa, who will face each other on Thursday. Last year, Fiorentina was forced to admit defeat to West Ham in the final.



