May 9, 2024

Conference League semi-finals – Fiorentina moves to the final again – Sports

Eileen Curry May 9, 2024 5 min read
Conference League semi-finals – Fiorentina moves to the final again – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. Conference League

  3. Current article

Contents

After a 3:2 draw in the first leg, a 1:1 draw was enough for the Italians to qualify for the semi-finals of the Conference League in Bruges.

Like last year, Fiorentina reached the conference league final. The Italians reached the perfect final with a 1-1 draw away to FC Brugge. They won the first leg at home 3-2. Last year, Tuscany knocked out Basel in the semi-finals.

In the 85th minute, Argentine Lucas Beltran scored a wrong penalty kick to make the score 1-1 in favor of Fiorentina. Brugge took the lead after 20 minutes through Belgian international Hans Vanaken’s 23-time effort. After the break, the home team came under increasing pressure. Before the score became 1-1, the Italians hit the edge of the goal three times. Brugge did not come close to scoring the second goal until stoppage time. Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano held on tight against Vanaken.

Now against Olympiacos or Aston Villa

Fiorentina’s opponents in the final on May 29 in Athens will be either Olympiacos Piraeus or Aston Villa, who will face each other on Thursday. Last year, Fiorentina was forced to admit defeat to West Ham in the final.



  1. Sports

  2. Conference League

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Wall Street has mixed feelings about the new broadcast provider

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bayonne signing Manu Tuilagi wants to miss playing for England

May 8, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

School sports in the USA: A playbook for reformers

May 8, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Canada beat Austria in the World Cup test

May 8, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

3 min read

Skin rash after eating asparagus? What could be behind it?

May 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Conference League semi-finals – Fiorentina moves to the final again – Sports

May 9, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Researchers have discovered the atmosphere around rocky exoplanets for the first time

May 9, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Kennedy’s nephew and US presidential candidate: He had a worm in his brain

May 9, 2024 Esmond Barker