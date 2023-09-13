Bayern Munich before the start of the Women’s German League: Sports are getting more difficult

There are enough reasons why Bayern Munich’s women’s division can be credited with a successful summer transfer window, and Georgia Stanway has found another reason. Additions Pernille Harder, Magdalena Eriksson and Samantha Kerr are three players with experience or even roots in Great Britain. “They understand my English sense of humor and realize I can be funny sometimes,” Stanway said. After all, their first year in Munich was under comically challenging circumstances: “I have difficulties with the Germans, and I always have to explain.” Jokes don’t necessarily help.”

It is the combination of British solidity in midfield, Swedish experience in defense and Danish goals in attack that will make up Bayern Munich’s side next season and which will be introduced to the public ahead of Friday’s pre-season kick-off against Freiburg (6.15pm AEDT). /DAZN) was introduced attackingly immediately: first Stanway, the World Cup runner-up, sat next to coach Alexander Strauss in the press conference, then followed Harder and Eriksson, who became Premier League champions with Chelsea last season.

It was not without pride that this triple pivot was pulled together at one stage, and Strauss publicly admitted: “Magdalena and Pernell could probably have gone anywhere if they had wanted to,” said the coach. “They chose us and the only Bundesliga.” “It shows the development and position we have in Europe.”

“The club fits perfectly with our ideas,” says Pernille Harder.

The fact that Harder and Eriksson, who live together as a married couple and therefore wanted to move together, decided to move to Munich, also had to do with Strauss, whose reputation is as good as the club’s: “We had very good discussions with Alexander.” and Bianca (Resch, “sporting director and editor). Harder said: “The club is completely in line with our ideas. “It was an opportunity to be here, on the path that Bayern Munich wants to take.”

He must lead, above all, at international level, while the path of Eriksson, third in the World Cup and one of the best central defenders in Europe, has recently led first first to a well-known Swedish furniture store – and most often now to a furniture store. A well-known Swede. Office to take German lessons: She said on Tuesday that it had been “intense weeks” since the World Cup. “I feel like a kid starting school.” Harder and her colleague Leah Schuler practiced vocabulary with her every day.

In addition to Harder, a two-time UEFA European Footballer of the Year and Wolfsburg’s long-time top scorer, Eriksson has recently been named second most often. But Strauss sees the center back as a very important addition: “If you see how I played for Sweden in the World Cup: this flexibility and this mentality that radiates is unique.”

Open detailed view Candidate for the position of captain and humorist at Bayern Munich: Georgia Stanway. (Photo: Markus Fischer/Passion2Press/Imago)

It is striking that the summer of the women’s division at FC Bayern Munich is very different from the summer of the men’s division: the most important transfers were identified early under the supervision of manager Bianca Resch and technical director Francisco de sa Vardelha. But there have also been broader additions. Two experienced goalkeepers, Anna Wellman and Erin Nayler, came to Izar. She will be complemented by Dutchwoman Jill Bailing from Bayer Leverkusen in midfield, Frenchman Ines Bellomo from Montpellier in defence, and striker Samantha Marie Kerr is not the famous Australian Sam Kerr, but she has already gained experience in the Champions League with Glasgow Rangers.

The numerous purchases were also a reaction to the final stretch of last season: “We lacked a bit of depth at the end,” said Strauss, referring to the cup defeat to Wolfsburg and the Champions League exit to Arsenal. “Now we have double teams at every position.”

This increases competition. Very few members of Bayern Munich’s squad are guaranteed regular places at the start of the season – with the exception of Georgia Stanway. The Englishwoman should play a more central role in her second year in Munich than in her first season, perhaps even as captain: Strauss said Lena Magul had asked for the position to be reassigned so she could focus on her performance. could. Stanway would be a likely candidate to succeed him, and a decision is due to be announced soon.

Her first year was marked by the many impressions of the big step from the Premier League to a new environment, outside the “comfort zone”: “But I got used to my position in Munich, I can communicate more and lead more.” “, said the 24-year-old. Her role at Bayern Munich feels “very comfortable”, although it also means she wants to focus less on herself. Stanway said of the defeat in the World Cup final a few weeks ago: “I’ll deal with it when there’s time,” she said, sounding serious for a moment as she spoke of the “huge disappointment.”

Shortly afterwards, British humor returned again, which Stanway could not do without and which was very well received by the newly transported audience: “I still need time to realize that I have to do the washing and cooking myself here at home again.” “.