Weekend features two big Swiss sporting events – News

With the Women’s Swiss Open and the Tour de Romandie Féminin, two major sporting events for women will be held in Switzerland next weekend. SRF broadcasts the golf tournament and cycling tour live on TV and online from Friday to Sunday.

SRF focuses on two major Swiss sporting events next weekend. From Friday to Sunday, 108 of the world’s best female golfers will compete in the fourth edition of the Women’s Swiss Open at the Holzhäuser Golf Course in Risch-Rotkreuz ZG. The event on the shores of Lake Zug is part of the Ladies European Tour, which, along with the Women’s PGA Tour in the USA, is one of the highest-grossing tours in women’s golf. With Kim Mitraux (3rd place in 2020 and 2021) and Elena Mossmann (3rd place in 2022), two Swiss women are part of the expanding circle of candidates.

SRF will broadcast the event live on TV and online at srf.ch/sport and in the SRF Sport app throughout the three days. Commentator Jeroen Higgers and former professional golfer Markus Knight accompany the qualifying rounds on Friday and Saturday from 2:50pm on SRF Info, and the final round on Sunday from 1:50pm on SRF Channel Two. Fabianne Albon – also a former professional player – will be on the field as an on-air correspondent.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Tour of Romandie is being held in western Switzerland for the second time. The Tour is part of the UCI Women’s World Tour and features a notable line-up of participants – including last year’s winner Ashley Moolman-Basio of South Africa and Dutch Tour de France winner Demi Woellering. The Swiss team is led by Marlene Rosser, winner of this year’s Tour de Suisse, and Olympic mountain bike champion Jolanda Neff.

The SRF will show the decisions at all stages live on TV and online: Friday from 2:05 pm on SRF info, Saturday from 12:35 pm on SRF 2, and Sunday from 2:10 pm on SRF info. Stephen Crocker and multiple mountain bike world champion Katherine Sternemann commentate on the tour.

Broadcasting: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, 2023