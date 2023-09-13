2-1 success in the test match – Germany achieves a breakthrough against France – Sports

The German team won the first match after the dismissal of coach Hansi Flick. In the test against France, the Germans celebrated a 2-1 victory under the leadership of interim coach Rudi Völler. This was the first success after 3 consecutive defeats against Poland, Colombia, and most recently Japan.

The success of Mueller and Sane

Germany were in Dortmund against a significantly rebuilt France, which was, among other things, without an ailing Kylian Mbappé, and above all a team with more will. Thomas Muller scored in the fourth minute for the 45th time in his 123rd international match.

Leroy Sane scored the second goal in the 87th minute. France came within one goal in the 89th minute thanks to a penalty kick by Antoine Griezmann. But that is no longer enough to achieve a draw.

Look for Flake’s successor

After turbulent days, there should at least be some calm in Germany after beating one of the best teams in the world. But it is also clear that the issue of the next national coach will remain the focus of attention in the near future. “Fireman” Fuller had explained before the match that his return to training was a “one-time thing.”

More than 60,000 fans celebrated 63-year-old Föller in Dortmund. However, it seems unlikely that he will change his mind. The German national team will go on tour to the United States next October, and a solution should be reached by then.



