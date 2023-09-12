The race at the Nürburgring: Marvin Marino from Weiblingen succeeds in front of 60,000 fans – Sports news from the Reims-Mer region and the world

A sold-out race track, with a capacity of more than 60,000 spectators. Marvin Marino of Weiblingen finished second in both six-hour races in the Nürburgring Endurance Series. Marino, who recently started racing for the MSC Bittenfeld team, drove in the BMW M240i class with teammates Aaron Weinisch, Alex Hardt and Swiss Michelangelo Comazzi.

“He was great. He gave everything he could,” father and team member Anton Marino said of his son’s race weekend. On the first day of racing, the Adrenalin Motorsport team crossed the finish line first, but had to settle for second place. Due to a time penalty of approximately four minutes, Marino’s colleague had exceeded the so-called “code flag 60” and was driving his car at a speed of 129 km/h instead of the permitted speed of 60 km/h.

Marino escapes a difficult situation on the second day of the race

On the second day of racing, Marino’s race car ran out of fuel at Dettinger Höhe. Marino started the ignition twice to save fuel and barely saved the car from stopping to refuel. Anton Marino believes his experience as an automotive mechatronics technician helped his son. Marvin Marino’s teammates would have been forced to park the car and abandon the race in the same situation, Marino said. The team was able to make up for the time lost due to the refueling stop well and was more than a minute ahead of the third-placed team from the United States at the end.

A podium finish in the overall standings is once again within reach

Across all categories, Marino ranks 37th out of 169 drivers, with the 22-year-old fourth in the Best Young Drivers rankings. Adrenalin Motorsport is seventh out of 27 teams in the BMW M240i overall classification. Ahead of the final two events on September 22 and 23 and October 6 and 7, a podium place in the overall standings is within reach once again.