December 26, 2023

FIFA World Cup: Nigeria scores a point against Canada

The Canadian Olympic champions had more of the game, but rarely had any promising scoring chances against the well-positioned African women besides the penalty kill. With the penalty, Sinclair missed the chance to become the first player of either gender to score in six World Cups.

The 40-year-old, who has already scored 190 goals in her international career, also missed a good scoring chance in the ninth minute and was substituted in the 70th minute. “Christine Sinclair has scored many, many goals for this country I'm sure,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said afterwards. “The fans, the team and everyone can forgive the missed penalty.”

Best of Nigeria – Canada

The match between Nigeria and Canada in Group Two ended in a 0-0 draw. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Ndozi saved a penalty kick by Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute to help Nigeria get a point.

The Nigerians finished the match with ten men, because shortly before the end Deborah Abiodun received a red card after a violent challenge and a VAR intervention.

Australia leads the group

That leaves Australia, who beat Ireland 1-0 on Thursday, at the top of Group B. In the second day's matches, Canada faces Ireland on Wednesday, and Australia faces Nigeria on Thursday. For the Aussies, their opening win was their first World Cup win since 2007. However, as against the Irish, star player Sam Kerr will miss the match against Nigeria through injury. She is the all-time top scorer for her country's national team, with 63 goals.

Women's World Cup 2023

Friday:

Nigeria – Canada 0-0

Melbourne, 21,400, SR Lehtovaara (FIN)

Nigeria: Nadozi – Plumpeter, Olahi, Demehin, Alozie – Payne, Ochebe, Abiodun – Onomunu (85 / Okoronkwo), Oshoala (91 / Echegeni), Ordiha (73 / Kano)

Canada: Sheridan – Buchanan, Riviere, (71 / Chapman), Lawrence, Gilles – Quinn, Rose (46 / Lacasse), Grosso (82 / Prince), Sinclair (71 / Schmidt), Lyon (64 / Viens) – Heitema

Yellow cards: Demihin; Lawrence, Viens

Red card: Abiodun (foul 98/serious)

Special incidents: Nadozi (Nigeria) saves a penalty kick from Sinclair (Canada) (50).

