English Premier League: “Boxing Day” – Newcastle’s defeat – Liverpool’s victory – Sport

The Magpies were defeated at home by Nottingham Forest, 3-1. Chris Wood scores a hat-trick.
Newcastle United is sliding into a crisis in the English Premier League. Fabian Schar's side lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest despite leading 1-0 and suffering a second defeat to a relegation candidate in a row.
The man of the match was last year's Newcastle player Chris Wood. The New Zealander scored all three goals for the visitors between the 45th and 60th minutes. This was Nottingham's first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo.
Liverpool is pressuring them
Liverpool regained top spot at least temporarily thanks to a 2-0 away win over Burnley (with Zaki Amdouni). An early goal by Darwin Nunez (6th) and a late goal by Diogo Jota (90th minute) were enough for the win, although the “Reds” had chances to score more goals. Two goals were later disallowed by VAR.
Later in the evening, another big team will play, Aston Villa (at Manchester United).
