December 27, 2023

English Premier League: “Boxing Day” – Newcastle’s defeat – Liverpool’s victory – Sport

Eileen Curry December 26, 2023 5 min read
The Magpies were defeated at home by Nottingham Forest, 3-1. Chris Wood scores a hat-trick.

legend:

Not satisfied

Fabian Schar pushes away jubilant Forest players Chris Wood (No. 11) and Morgan Gibbs-White.

imago/pictures news

Newcastle United is sliding into a crisis in the English Premier League. Fabian Schar's side lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest despite leading 1-0 and suffering a second defeat to a relegation candidate in a row.

The man of the match was last year's Newcastle player Chris Wood. The New Zealander scored all three goals for the visitors between the 45th and 60th minutes. This was Nottingham's first win under new coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Liverpool is pressuring them

Liverpool regained top spot at least temporarily thanks to a 2-0 away win over Burnley (with Zaki Amdouni). An early goal by Darwin Nunez (6th) and a late goal by Diogo Jota (90th minute) were enough for the win, although the “Reds” had chances to score more goals. Two goals were later disallowed by VAR.

Zaki Al-Amdouni and partners.

legend:

There are no points on Boxing Day

Lazki Al-Amdouni (centre).

Keystone/AP Photo/John Soper

Later in the evening, another big team will play, Aston Villa (at Manchester United).



See also  Formula 1 2022: USA GP in Austin

