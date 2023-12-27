December 27, 2023

English Premier League: “Boxing Day” – Manchester United achieves a major transformation against Aston Villa – Sport

Eileen Curry December 27, 2023 5 min read
Manchester United, of all teams, hold arch-rival Liverpool as the sole leaders in the Premier League.

legend:

One, two

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United player, scores two goals in 12 minutes.

Photo/Sports Photo

After a number of disappointments so far this season, Manchester United have once again given their fans great joy. Ejector Seat Coach Erik ten Hag's side clinched third place in the Premier League. Aston Villa rose to sixth place in the English Premier League despite trailing 2-0 in the first half.

Alejandro Garnacho equalized at Old Trafford within 12 minutes (59/71), while Rasmus Hoglund scored the winning goal for the Red Devils (82). John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Aston Villa two lengths ahead at half-time.

Liverpool wins over Burnley

The beneficiary of United's win is Liverpool, who are now the sole leaders until Thursday at least. Klopp's team deservedly beat Burnley (with Zaki Amdouni) with a score of 2-0. The Reds were denied two more disallowed goals by VAR.

Fabian Schar, another Swiss, was defeated: Newcastle United lost 3-1 at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest after leading 1-0. Former Newcastle player Chris Wood scored all the goals for the visitors.

Gibbs-White hugs Wood, shoves Char.

legend:

Not satisfied

Fabian Schar pushes away jubilant Forest players Chris Wood (No. 11) and Morgan Gibbs-White.

imago/pictures news



