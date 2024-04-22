Challenge League: Thun beat Sion in the blockbuster promotion play-off and move within four points of Valais

Thun – Sion 1:0 Deci Challenge League Round 31 Season 23/24 April 22, 2024

FC Thun wins the first Challenge League battle against Sion 1-0, thus maintaining its chances of direct promotion.

It was a moment that stunned spectators in the chilly Stockhorn Arena in Thun. It was exactly half an hour into the match between FC Thun and FC Sion when Daniel dos Santos was caught in the penalty area by Vasilije Jangesic. Through two physical feints, the 21-year-old attacking player, who has forced his way into the first team from Thun's youth team, let his opponent out and then slotted the ball past Sion keeper Timothy Fayulu into the net.

That should not only be a testament to Dos Santos' skills, but also demonstrates why the Portuguese was named Challenger League Player of the Year in January. But it should also be the decisive scene in this great battle.

The people of Sion have always had dangerous jobs. Above all, former Thon player Dejan Surjic made several appearances against Thon goalkeeper Mateo Matic, but the 28-year-old did not allow himself to be defeated.

If only direct duels had been decisive for promotion to the top flight, the Bernese Oberlands would have long since secured their return to the Swiss top flight. The 1-0 win over Sion is not only the third win over Valais this season after two away victories, but also the thirteenth win in the sixteenth match at home. No team is stronger at home than Thun, while Sion were forced to leave the field as losers for the first time on foreign soil.

With a reserve game, Thon's deficit is now four points. In order to avoid this barrage, Mauro Lustrinelli's team is counting on another stumble in Valais' remaining four matches.