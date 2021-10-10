World Cup Qualifiers – England celebrates archery festival – Danes practically through sport

The day of clear victories in the World Cup qualifiers: England (5-0 in Andorra) and Denmark (4-0 in Moldova) are unbeaten.

Sweden and Austria make good on that commitment and are still on their way to getting a World Cup ticket.

Serbia replaces Portugal at the top of Group A.

Group One: England undefeated

5-0 wins, 20-0 goal: This was the record for England against Andorra before the match. Continue the same tradition. Thanks to the obvious success, the “Three Lions” maintained their undefeated group and still had a four-point lead over Albania. Ben Chilwell, who scored 1-0, celebrated his first international goal. The other goals went to Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham and James Ward-Prowse, who scored only on the sidelines after a penalty kick and Jack Grealish.

An hour later, the audience in Warsaw got up for Lukasz Fabianski. The 36-year-old Polish goalkeeper completed his last international match and bid farewell to a group of his teammates and opponents on the pitch. The match had already been decided by then, with Thomas Kidziora scoring 3-0 minutes earlier.

Group F: Denmark qualify

Moldova 0-4 Denmark

The Danes can plan for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The incredible streak he reached in the semi-finals continued at the EM Championships in Chisinau. Thanks to 4: 0, they are three games before the end of the playoffs with 21 points and a goal difference of 26: 0. With 7 points ahead of Scotland, a group victory is practically guaranteed. All four goals against Moldova came before the end of the first half.

Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria

Austria fulfilled its duty in uncomfortable conditions on the Faroe Islands. Konrad Laimer opened the scoring in the 26th minute, shortly after the second half Marcel Sabitzer doubled after (48). The Bayern midfielder was fortunate that his skewed shot found its way into the goal through the inner post.

Scotland scored an important victory in the battle for second place in the group. In the 94th minute, Scott McTominay made Hampden Park in Glasgow tremble with a 3-2 score. The Scots had previously made up two shortfalls. Eran Zahavi managed a free kick and Monas Dabur for Israel, and John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes tied. Dykes could have made it 2-2 earlier, but missed a penalty miserably.

Group B: Sweden gets closer to Spain

Bernard Calandis had nothing to do with Kosovo in Sweden. Emile Forsberg gave both teams a 1-0 lead after half an hour from the penalty spot after former YB defender Florent Hadergonag handballed inside the penalty area. Alexander Isaacs with a dream goal and Robin Quayson made things clear in the second half. Sweden continues to lead the group in terms of losing points, but is one point behind Spain with one game less.

Group One: Serbia pulls its head off the gallows

With a small win in Luxembourg, Serbia secured the top spot in Group A, at least temporarily. Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic made three important points with his goal in the 68th minute. Serbia has 14 points but has played one game more than Portugal, which is one point behind second place.

Group D: Ukraine win the chase duel

Ukraine appears as France’s first hunt. Thanks to the victory over their direct competitor Finland, the Eastern Europeans came close to the lead by as much as 4 points. Roman Yarimchuk knew how to respond to Timo Bokis’ equalizer (29) in the 34th minute, thus ensuring three goals for Ukraine. Andriy Yarmolenko had already scored in the fourth minute to make it 1-0.