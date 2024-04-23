Jude Bellingham and Novak Djokovic scooped huge prizes at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Jude Bellingham has won the Achievement of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards ( Laureus)

Jude Bellingham was one of the big winners at the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards, with the Real Madrid star taking home the Achievement of the Year award.

Jude Bellingham is dreaming of a treble at the end of the season after winning Achievement of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 20-year-old English midfielder almost instantly became one of Real Madrid's most influential players and underscored his importance by scoring a 91st-minute winner in El Clásico on Sunday night.

As he contemplated a whirlwind 24 hours, the new Bellingham set his sights on winning the double with Real Madrid and the 2024 European Championship with England.

When asked what a successful end to the season would look like, Bellingham said: “I think more trophies really. We still have a chance to get a couple of titles with Real Madrid and of course the European Championship in England. So I think success will be everything.” Third, but it takes a lot of work and a lot of sacrifices, and we hope we can do it.”

Speaking about his contribution to the match-winning El Clásico, Bellingham said: “It's been a really crazy week. I'm very tired.

“that it [scoring in El Clasico] Really special feeling. You kind of lose control of your body and how and what kind of natural senses are going through your head. “You do lose them, but it's something I really enjoy and I hope there are more of them.”

Billingham was just one of the major winners honored during the 25th edition of the awards, which were held in Madrid on Monday evening.

Novak Djokovic has been crowned the Laureus World Athlete of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time in recognition of an extraordinary 12-month period on the tennis tour.

Novak Djokovic has won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award for a record-equalling fifth time. ( Laureus)



He won three of the Grand Slams, only falling short of Wimbledon after an epic final with Carlos Alcaraz. He joins Roger Federer with five awards.

Manchester City were beaten in the World Team of the Year category, which was won by the Spanish women's soccer team.





This was a double victory for Aitana Bonmatti, who received the Laureus Award for Best Sportswoman in the World for her role in Spain's World Cup-winning team and in Barcelona's Champions League-winning team. She emulates Lionel Messi, who will be honored with an individual and team award in 2023.

British heptathlete great Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been nominated for Comeback of the Year after winning her second World Championships title in Budapest last year.





The two-time Olympian recovered from two serious injuries to defy the odds in Hungary, but missed the award for American Olympic champion Simone Biles, who returned victorious after a mental health break.

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony was held on Monday evening in Madrid. To learn more and follow the ceremony, visit www.laureus.com.

Join the new WhatsApp community And get your daily dose of Mirror Football content. We also offer our community members special offers, promotions, and advertising from us and our partners. If you don't like our community, you can check it out anytime you want. If you're curious, you can read our book Privacy Notice.