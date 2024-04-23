April 23, 2024

Jude Bellingham and Novak Djokovic scooped huge prizes at the Laureus World Sports Awards

Eileen Curry April 23, 2024 3 min read

Jude Bellingham was one of the big winners at the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards, with the Real Madrid star taking home the Achievement of the Year award.

Jude Bellingham has won the Achievement of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards(Laureus)

Jude Bellingham is dreaming of a treble at the end of the season after winning Achievement of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 20-year-old English midfielder almost instantly became one of Real Madrid's most influential players and underscored his importance by scoring a 91st-minute winner in El Clásico on Sunday night.

As he contemplated a whirlwind 24 hours, the new Bellingham set his sights on winning the double with Real Madrid and the 2024 European Championship with England.

When asked what a successful end to the season would look like, Bellingham said: “I think more trophies really. We still have a chance to get a couple of titles with Real Madrid and of course the European Championship in England. So I think success will be everything.” Third, but it takes a lot of work and a lot of sacrifices, and we hope we can do it.”

Speaking about his contribution to the match-winning El Clásico, Bellingham said: “It's been a really crazy week. I'm very tired.

“that it [scoring in El Clasico] Really special feeling. You kind of lose control of your body and how and what kind of natural senses are going through your head. “You do lose them, but it's something I really enjoy and I hope there are more of them.”

Billingham was just one of the major winners honored during the 25th edition of the awards, which were held in Madrid on Monday evening.

Novak Djokovic has been crowned the Laureus World Athlete of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time in recognition of an extraordinary 12-month period on the tennis tour.

