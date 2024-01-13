Football from the major leagues – De Bruyne saves Manchester City – Napoli prevents embarrassment – Sports

legend: A category of its own

Manchester City achieved a difficult but deserved 3-2 win over Newcastle. Kevin De Bruyne was named Man of the Match. The Belgian came on as a substitute in the 69th minute. Five minutes later, he made the score 2-2 with a shot that penetrated the legs of Nati defender Fabien Schar at the “Magpie” stadium. In stoppage time, De Bruyne worked his magic for the second time. His assist reached Oscar Pope, who made it 3-2. With the three points, Pep Guardiola's team remains on the heels of leaders Liverpool.

Italian League: Napoli in the last second

The Napoli team continues to search for its best levels in the Scudetto season in the Italian League. In the twentieth round, the southern Italian team defeated the bottom club, the American team Salernitana, at home, with a last-minute goal (90+6) scored by Amir Rahmani 2-1. Antonio Candreva put the visitors ahead in the 29th minute, then Matteo Politano equalized before the end of the first half. Thanks to the overall forced win (20:6 shots on goal), Napoli rose to sixth place in the Conference League, at least initially.



