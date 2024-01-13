January 14, 2024

Football from the major leagues – De Bruyne saves Manchester City – Napoli prevents embarrassment – Sports

Eileen Curry January 14, 2024 5 min read
Football from the major leagues – De Bruyne saves Manchester City – Napoli prevents embarrassment – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. International periodicals

  3. Current article

Contents

legend:

A category of its own

Kevin De Bruyne.

imago/paimages

Premier League: Manchester City remains close to Liverpool

Manchester City achieved a difficult but deserved 3-2 win over Newcastle. Kevin De Bruyne was named Man of the Match. The Belgian came on as a substitute in the 69th minute. Five minutes later, he made the score 2-2 with a shot that penetrated the legs of Nati defender Fabien Schar at the “Magpie” stadium. In stoppage time, De Bruyne worked his magic for the second time. His assist reached Oscar Pope, who made it 3-2. With the three points, Pep Guardiola's team remains on the heels of leaders Liverpool.

Italian League: Napoli in the last second

The Napoli team continues to search for its best levels in the Scudetto season in the Italian League. In the twentieth round, the southern Italian team defeated the bottom club, the American team Salernitana, at home, with a last-minute goal (90+6) scored by Amir Rahmani 2-1. Antonio Candreva put the visitors ahead in the 29th minute, then Matteo Politano equalized before the end of the first half. Thanks to the overall forced win (20:6 shots on goal), Napoli rose to sixth place in the Conference League, at least initially.



  1. Sports

  2. International periodicals

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Racing in the USA: a legal offense in Las Vegas? Formula 1 fans want compensation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lionel Messi is moving to the United States – just like those stars before him

January 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Is there a risk of further injuries?: Race director complains ahead of Lauberhorn Classic: 'The ski is in poor condition'

January 13, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Brignone wins RTL in Canada – Gretsch 11th

January 13, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

New Institute of Christian Images

January 14, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Football from the major leagues – De Bruyne saves Manchester City – Napoli prevents embarrassment – Sports

January 14, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

It's raining diamonds on two planets in our solar system

January 14, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Progressive Party candidate wins clearly: Chinese critic Lai wins election in Taiwan

January 14, 2024 Esmond Barker