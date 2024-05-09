Live broadcast: FC Sion vs FC Aarau

Arau-Sion 1:2 Deci Challenge League Round 34 Season 23/24 May 9, 2024

Even if things got tense again at the end of the match, FC Sion held their nerve in Aarau and cruised to a 2-1 victory as time ticked by. The Falissiers thus extended their current advantage over second-placed Thun to six points.

The Challenge League leader thus temporarily increased his reserve for the chaser Thon to six points. Thon will host Schaffhausen on Saturday.

Bulgarian substitute Georgi Rousev converted a cross from Elias Schwarf to make the score 2-1 a quarter of an hour before the end. Unlike what happened after Theo Bushlarim’s first goal on the half-hour mark, when Shakilqim Demhasaj immediately equalised, Aarau was no longer able to respond. Due to Isaac Baboe’s sending off, the hosts played outnumbered throughout the second half.

Sion will face Bellinzona (away) and Schaffhausen (home) in the 35th and 36th rounds. Thon’s opponents on May 17 and 21 are Vaduz (home) and Weil (away). Given that Sion’s goal difference is much better than Thun’s, another win would likely be enough for Didier Tholot’s side to gain direct promotion.

Phil-Baden 3:1 Deci Challenge League Round 34 Season 23/24 May 9, 2024