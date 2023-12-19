World Cup | Germany in the final: the scene that broke the neck of the United States

German basketball sensation in the video This scene broke the neck of the United States Updated September 9, 2023Reading time: 1 minute. Cheers from Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis: World Cup semi-final highlights in video. (Source: Magenta Sport)

The feeling is perfect. German basketball players thwarted the favored US team in the World Cup semifinals and are now playing for the gold medal.

The German basketball team reached the World Cup final for the first time after defeating the United States of America. The team led by captain Dennis Schroeder surprisingly beat the Olympic champions on Friday with a score of 113:111.

Led by the outstanding Franz Wagner (22 points) and the nearly unstoppable Andreas Obst (24), Germany challenged the NBA’s superstars in impressive fashion.

Shortly before the end of the match, events came to a head. Germany missed the initial decision, and the United States, led by the powerful Austin Reeves, came dangerously close to a German victory—until a powerful double action broke the Americans’ necks.