A stunning performance on the day of Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry did not officially meet any members of the royal family during his recent visit to his home country.Photo: PA Wire/Jordan Pettitt

The question of whether Prince Harry will be crowned King Charles III. He will come, how long he will stay and whether Duchess Meghan and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will accompany him, the media has been preoccupied long before the ceremony in May.

As is known, Harry came into his own and the coronation planners placed him behind his aunt, Princess Anne, so that his face could hardly be seen behind the feather headdress on her headdress. Harry left home shortly after the celebration to fly back to the United States to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

This week Charles had another important event coming up. This time, Harry wasn’t conspicuous by his complete absence. He could also have used the opportunity to make a clear statement.

Prince Harry: outing with his daughter Lilibet

The ceremony in Scotland where Charles was crowned king is again reminiscent of what happened in London a few weeks earlier. Charles was awarded the Scottish Crown and Scepter, and was awarded the Sword of State for the country. He was accompanied by Queen Camilla and Prince William.

On the other hand, Harry moved away from the ceremony. Instead, the 38-year-old was seen in his adopted country, the United States. There he attended the Independence Day Parade. However, Harry was not alone in this, as “daily Mail“mentioned. The Duke of Sussex decided to take his daughter with him. For a long time there was not a single official portrait of Princess Lilibet, Harry and Meghan usually try to protect their children from public interest as much as possible.

Which makes it even more surprising when Harry took Lilibet to the Fourth of July celebrations. Of course, the prince was recognized not only by the other visitors there, but also by the paparazzi who took pictures of him with Lilibet. Although Harry may have deliberately chosen an inconspicuous outfit including a hat and sunglasses, he was identified anyway.

There are very few official photos of Princess Lilibet.Photo: dpa/Archewell

As reported by Dailymail, among other things, 2-year-old Lilibet reportedly enjoyed her visit to the July 4 step. The newspaper wrote that she was particularly excited to see the procession that passed her.

Prince Harry dug into Charles?

Remarkably, Harry chose the day of his father’s coronation in Scotland to go to such a grand event with his daughter. Meghan and he also attended the US Independence Day parade last year, but at the time with their son Archie. His younger sister still has to stay home in 2022.

Harry could have sent a signal by deciding to take a high-profile family outing with his daughter on what was a very important day for Charles. A clear sign that his family’s priorities are still clear with Archie, Lilibet and Meghan and not with the British royal family.