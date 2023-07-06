World’s hottest June on record: 2023 crushes an old record

June 2023 broke a heat record. Last month was the world’s hottest on record. This divided the Europeans Copernicus Earth Observation Program with. Accordingly, this year’s June was 0.5 degrees higher than the average June temperatures from 1991 to 2020. Obviously, June 2023 surpassed the last record from 2019.

The heat is especially in northwestern Europe

Record temperatures have been recorded, especially in northwestern Europe. The largest anomalies were in northwest Europe, with Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands having the warmest June days on record. It was also significantly warmer than average in France and Scandinavia. In contrast, it was cooler than average in the southern Balkans, Greece, Turkey and western Russia. Mixed conditions prevailed in Italy and Spain.

Much of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Asia and eastern Australia were warmer than normal. It was much colder than normal in western Australia, the western United States and western Russia.

El Niño and the North Atlantic Anomaly are also to blame

Above-average air temperatures have been recorded over all oceans. In particular, abnormally high sea surface temperatures have been observed across much of the North Atlantic, including a heat wave around Ireland and the United Kingdom.

advertisement

El Niño conditions persist over the eastern equatorial Pacific. Extreme heat could just be a foregone conclusion: Experts hypothesize that the onset of an El Niño weather phenomenon could add to the temperatures that are rising around the world as a result of climate change. According to NOAA, El Niño could set “new temperature records” in some areas.