He did not come to coronation

King Charles III will soon be receiving special visitors at Windsor Castle. In a week it’s already time. A chief enters the house – which was missing for the coronation.

Joe Biden becomes King Charles III. visit in Windsor. The US president is in Europe for the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which will take place from July 11-12, and for a conference in Finland. In the UK, along with Charles, he will also meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The last time Biden was in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was last year. He did not attend the coronation of Charles III. part. First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony in May instead. The British monarch and Biden will meet soon at one of Charles’s residences. According to the American “People” magazine, Buckingham Palace said: “The King will meet the President of the United States of America on Monday, July 10, at Windsor Castle.”

A White House statement stated that President Biden will travel to London to meet King Charles III. and to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “to further strengthen the close relations between our two countries”.

The visit to Windsor Castle will be Biden's second meeting with the British monarch during his presidency. There he met Queen Elizabeth II in June 2021, just months after he took office. The monarch, who acceded to the throne in 1952 and died in September 2022, has met every US president since Harry S. Truman, except for speakers. By Lyndon Johnson personally.