Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Eli Tomac will compete in the upcoming Pro Motocross season and throughout the 2024 Supermotocross World Series. The two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX and four-time Pro Motocross 450MX champion is looking to build on a strong Supercross season and capture his fifth outdoor premier class title.

This year marks Tomac’s third year with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, where he enjoyed a successful tenure. In addition to capturing the 2022 450SX and 450MX championships, he also captained Team USA to victory at the Motocross of Nations. Despite being sidelined from last year’s Pro Motocross Championship after suffering an Achilles tendon injury in the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, he has an impressive record of 15 wins in both series with the team – 15 in Supercross and 14 in Motocross. . These wins have not only cemented his status as the winningest driver in the race at the moment, but also cemented his legacy in the sport. Tomac is second on Supercross’ all-time premier class wins list with 52 wins, as well as the legendary rider at Daytona Supercross with seven wins.

Tomac has relished a return to racing in 2024. He is currently third in the 450SX points standings with one win and is five second in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross with two rounds remaining. The Colorado rider will then head to motocross, where he will begin his 450MX title campaign in the season opener on May 25 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Eli Tomac: ““We can officially announce that we will be there for the entire SMX season. It really came down to just continuing what we were doing. I felt good on the bike. We are picking up speed and I feel like we are going to be very strong in the Pro Motocross and SMX series. I am looking forward to continuing to race!”