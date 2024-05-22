Early general election in Great Britain on 4th July

A new General Assembly will be elected in Great Britain on July 4. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the snap election date in a speech at his Downing Street residence in London on Wednesday. “Now is the time for Britain to choose its future,” Sunak said, lashing out at the opposition Labor Party, which polls suggest could win the election.

Election every five years

Recently there have been growing signs that Sunak will soon call the British for an election. General elections should be held by January 2025 at the latest. Elections should be held every five years. However, the exact timing is at the Prime Minister’s discretion. The Prime Minister has already stated several times that he is aiming for a date by the end of 2024.

Rishi Sunak – Successor to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss

Sunak’s conservative party has been in power since 2010 and has recently faced a series of crises and scandals. Sunak is the third Conservative prime minister since the last election in 2019 – after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both had to leave office soon after. Truss lasted only 49 days in office after his economic plans sent financial markets into turmoil.

Sunak sees economics as a path to success

Sunak, 44, managed to stabilize the economy without increasing the popularity of his conservatives among the public. Figures released on Wednesday showed UK inflation fell sharply to 2.3 percent, the lowest level in nearly three years, which may have encouraged him to call a snap election.

“Today is a critical moment for the economy as inflation has normalized,” Sunak said in his speech. “Better days await, but only if we stick to a plan that improves economic security and opportunity for all.” The British Prime Minister delivered his speech in pouring rain and was interrupted by demonstrators.

The Labor leader criticizes the state of affairs in the country

Meanwhile, Labor leader Keir Starmer has claimed that after 14 years of Conservative government, now is the time for change. Starmer said nothing was working in the country anymore. “Public services are collapsing, ambulances aren’t turning up, families are burdened with high mortgage payments, anti-social behavior on our high streets. The list goes on.” Scottish First Minister John Swinney of the SNP Independence Party said: “This is the moment to kick the Tories out.”

The Conservatives have been blamed for a number of scandals in recent years, including the “partygate” affair surrounding lockdown celebrations banned in Downing Street during the pandemic. Several Conservative MPs have been expelled from the group for misconduct, including sexual assault. Recently, two Tory politicians defected to Labour.

With information from dpa.