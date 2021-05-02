SpaceX, NASA, delays the return of astronauts to Earth until Sunday

Astronauts On SpaceXThe Crew-1 Dragon capsule is now scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday.

NASA and SpaceX have now twice delayed the crew’s return due to bad weather. On Wednesday, the four astronauts are expected to return after surgery for a sixth month.

“SpaceX and NASA are aiming for Saturday, May 1 at 8:35 PM EST … for Dragon to automatically undock [ISS] The waters were scattered off the coast of Florida at about 2:57 am EST on Sunday, May 2 … and I finished the first six-month mission to the station, “according to a statement on the SpaceX website.

The decision to postpone the landing of the crew for the second time since Wednesday came “after reviewing weather forecasts in areas with abundant water off the coast of Florida and which predicted wind speeds that exceeded the standards for a return flight,” according to a post on the NASA blog. website. .

The post reads, “Crew Dragon is healthy on the space station and teams are now expecting perfect conditions to splash and relax over the weekend.”

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and astronaut Soishi Noguchi of Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency left the Kennedy Space Center on November 15 when SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the Crew Dragon. The spaceship arrived at the International Space Station on November 17th.

Glover wrote in a tweet Friday on the occasion of his forty-fifth birthday: “Gratitude, wonder, connection.” “I am full of these emotions and motivations on my birthday as my first mission in space ends. This orbital laboratory is a true testament to what we can achieve when we work together as a team. The first crew is ready for our journey home!”

Astronauts will return to Cape Canaveral and Houston after landing, and the kite capsule will be examined and refurbished for future manned space missions, according to SpaceX.

The reusable capsule can carry up to seven passengers and is the first private spacecraft to carry people to the International Space Station. SpaceX is working with NASA to develop fully reusable launch systems that can transport people and cargo into space.

Viewers can broadcast the astronaut’s return to Earth live on the SpaceX website, the NASA website, the NASA TV, and the NASA app.

The NASA Blog reads: “This is the first night of a manned spacecraft in the United States since the return of Apollo 8 before dawn in the Pacific Ocean on December 27, 1968 with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders.”

According to NASA, Crew-1 is the first of six manned missions of NASA SpaceX used to launch astronauts from American missiles on US soil.