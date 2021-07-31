Olympia 2021: American basketball players beat Czech Republic-Germany in the quarter-finals

The top man on the American side was Jason Tatum, who scored a total of 27 points for Greg Popovich’s team.

Star Kevin Durant scored 23 points to replace Carmelo Anthony, who was the most successful shooter in Olympic basketball history in the United States.

The biggest beneficiaries of the apparent win are German basketball players: the best two-thirds of the three seasons advance to the next round along with the top two in each group.

Olympia – Basketball Gagla Explains Basketball World to Misha Zverev: ‘Bathing is Dangerous’ 28 minutes ago

The Czechs, who hope to advance as well as the DBB selection, finished third in Group A to a 1:2 win, but after their defeat to the United States they have a basket difference of -49.

With a difference of -16, Germany has an advantage.

HIGHLIGHTS: Dream Team back on track – Czech Republic’s NBA players dominate

Olympia Tokyo 2021: schedule and calendar

Olympia Tokyo 2021: All results

medal table in tokyo

You may also be interested in: Lots of mistakes in attack – that’s how the defeat against Australia went

(SID)

Olympia – Basketball HIGHLIGHTS: Dream Team back on track – Czech Republic’s NBA players dominate 4 hours ago