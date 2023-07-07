Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: ‘Special Agreement’ with Charles

For Prince Harry, every visit to London feels like a stab in the heart. When he was the youngest son of King Charles III. He returns home to various celebrations, all eyes are on him. One of the reasons is the now severed relationship between him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and his royal family.

It gets out now: it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to make a “special agreement” with the monarch internally if a visit to London is planned in the future.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: “Special Agreement” with the King

The couple has been living in the United States for nearly two years – away from the rest of the royal family in Europe. Before their retirement as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. But earlier this year they received an eviction notice from King Charles, according to Britain Express. Sir Michael, the King’s financial advisor, confirmed that the couple had vacated the house and left.

This means that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not have permanent residence in the UK if they return. The Express, citing The Sun, explains that from now on they will have to speak to the King first and make a “special arrangement” if they want to stay in a royal residence anywhere.

So far, Prince Harry has reportedly continued to stay at Frogmore Cottage during his brief visits to London, including Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum anniversary celebrations in the summer of 2022. At the time, Harry was with Meghan and their two children, visiting Prince Archie and Lilibet.

Other interesting news:

Either way, the official turnkey handover of the property will have scarred Prince Harry, as it was a gift from the late Queen to him and Meghan Markle after their wedding in 2018.