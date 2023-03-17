Ex-Unioner Kruse wants to stay in the US – his wife is in Berlin

from BZ / dpa

Max Cross without a club. The former Union player and ex-Wolfsburg player has often been linked with a move to the USA. He could have fantasized about emigrating, but his wife likely does not.

Football player Max Cross, who currently has no club, has confirmed his desire to immigrate to the United States.

“I don’t know if it’s forever, but I love America as a country, and I love the mentality,” the 34-year-old former international said in a video interview with Leroy Matata’s YouTube account.

“My English is very, very good. I can communicate, things have gotten better over the years. It wasn’t that good at school,” Cruz added.

The offensive player has long been linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in North America as his 11-year-old lives in Florida. “If you’re in America every year, sometimes six weeks. At some point you just learn,” Cruz said.

His wife, Dilara Cruz, said in the video that she loves her current place of residence in Berlin and does not want to immigrate to the United States. “However, he is not far away. He knows that I will come with him, but will I be happy then? Well, I don’t want to, but I have to, because he is my husband.”

It is conceivable that Max Cross will live in both places. “I can also imagine not moving around, but sharing my home. So half of them are in America, and half are here.

The retired striker had already ended his contract with his former club, German club Wolfsburg, in November. At the start of September, Kruse was sorted out by manager Niko Kovac and has not played a match for Wolves since. VFL officials accused him of lacking professionalism and thus a bad influence on the rest of the team.