Urology is positive about the robotic method, which has proven itself at the Fichtelgebirge Clinic as an effective and safe treatment option for patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

A total of 200 successful interventions have been implemented since mid-2019. The team surrounding Senior Physician Dr. Alexander Kugler from the Urology Clinic strikes a positive balance. Dr. explains. baller. “We have observed that the surgery is comparable to electrical resection of the prostate (TURP) but is associated with less sexual dysfunction and lower rates of enuresis.” A recently published multicenter study conducted at prestigious clinics in New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom confirms these observations. The study was conducted on behalf of the manufacturer “Procept”.

Results of patients treated with either aquablation or TURP confirmed that hydrotherapy produced similar improvements in symptoms as electrocution, but with fewer side effects. Hydrotherapy had the same success rate as the conventional method, but was perceived as better tolerated by patients. The aquablation method is a minimally invasive procedure in which a robotic system uses a water fountain to precisely and gently remove affected tissue under endoscopic control. This also protects surrounding healthy tissues and important nerve pathways.

Patients from all over Germany and even from abroad come to the Fichtelgebirge Clinic to be pampered by Dr. That treats Kugler and his team. Dr. confirms. baller.

The Urology Clinic at the Fichtelgebirge Clinic is a leading center for urology in Bavaria. The clinic has the latest technology and is known for its expertise in treating urological diseases.

Together with the Prostate Center Fichtelgebirge, the clinic offers comprehensive diagnostics and individual treatment planning.