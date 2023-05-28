entertainment

An HBO series should have at least that many seasons

May 28, 2023
Ulva Robson

After the disastrous end to Game of Thrones season 8, both George R.R. Martin and HBO initially angered many fans of the series. But the anger when she was with her last year was quickly forgotten Dragon house She delivered an episodic performance that broke record after record. In a new interview with the HBO boss, it becomes clear that the person is still She has big plans for the series.

House of the Dragon must have at least 4 seasons

The head of HBO announced this good news Francesca Orsi In an extended interview with Delivery time. After the first season started with good ratings and high numbers of viewers, the series was extended without further ado. “Negotiations are still ongoing and nothing has been finalized yet.”Orsi says regarding the final length of the payoff.


George and Ryan [der Executive Producer] Will meet after the book strike […] Figure out at what point you want the series to end. Will it be four seasons? From where I stand now, I can’t imagine it being less than four. maybe more. we will see.”

