An HBO series should have at least that many seasons

After the disastrous end to Game of Thrones season 8, both George R.R. Martin and HBO initially angered many fans of the series. But the anger when she was with her last year was quickly forgotten Dragon house She delivered an episodic performance that broke record after record. In a new interview with the HBO boss, it becomes clear that the person is still She has big plans for the series.

House of the Dragon must have at least 4 seasons

The head of HBO announced this good news Francesca Orsi In an extended interview with Delivery time. After the first season started with good ratings and high numbers of viewers, the series was extended without further ado. “Negotiations are still ongoing and nothing has been finalized yet.”Orsi says regarding the final length of the payoff.





George and Ryan [der Executive Producer] Will meet after the book strike […] Figure out at what point you want the series to end. Will it be four seasons? From where I stand now, I can’t imagine it being less than four. maybe more. we will see.”

George R.R. Martin’s original novel certainly won’t be short on material 150 years old Game of Thrones story and ending with Climatic Dragon Dance.

Season 2 is in production – when will it end?

production of its second season mid april It started in the UK and although many film blocks have been crippled recently by the writers’ strike in Hollywood, according to initial reports, House of the Dragon has survived. “We’ve just started production, but what I’ve seen so far is really extraordinary.”So HBO President Orsi about the current situation. Even the first photos from the set have already been released.

Unfortunately, we have to hold you back regarding the actual release of the series. If all goes well in the House of the Dragon Season 2024 To start. However, the sequel is just out Eight instead of ten episodes exists and we have to do without one or the other familiar face. All decisions made by the creator of the GoT universe George RR Martin didn’t like it at all.

source: Delivery time