The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: And another patch – this time also for Switch

CD Projekt RED is not giving up on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which has been going on for years, and has now released another patch. And this time to switch too.

CD Projekt RED is up again and has just released update 4.04 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The new update is now available for PC, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Thus, the Nintendo Switch version of the game receives some updates from patch 4.0 as well as fixes from later patches that were available on other platforms.

The update addresses a number of bug fixes and mission fixes as well as technical improvements. Added the option to switch potions and apply oils to the wheel menu.

Above all, it is the Switch version that is now being brought out to be on par with other platforms. Cross-platform progression is now available, including uploading saves to the cloud. There are a number of new rewards, and Switch players can now get their hands on additional content inspired by the Netflix series.

Also now includes cumulative gameplay fixes from Update 4.00, such as character representation without radial menu, dynamic map rendering, improved radial menu, and more.

The full patch notes are particularly long thanks to the Switch release and can be found at The official The Witcher website to look at her.