“Designed specifically for the Samsung Gaming Hub” – Samsung introduces comprehensive partner program for gaming accessories – Samsung Newsroom Germany

Samsung Electronics announces the first details of the new partnership program “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub”, which will be presented at CES 2024. The goal of the program is for Samsung to cooperate with the world’s leading gaming accessory manufacturers. Together we develop high-quality products that can be used with the Samsung Gaming Hub.

“Gaming setup plays a very important role in improving the gaming experience for our users,” explains Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics. “The Samsung Gaming Hub is already compatible with multiple devices. As part of the 'Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub' programme, we are working with great partners and co-developing products that take the Samsung Gaming Hub gaming experience to the next level.”

Samsung Gaming Hub provides users with live streaming of games via the cloud. Lots of gaming content is available from different partners, including Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and Utomik. In order to provide users with an immersive gaming experience, the entire gaming setup should work in the best possible way. Gamers can recognize gaming products developed as part of the partner program through the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” tag. The label indicates quality and high performance as well as optimal compatibility and high security when used with Samsung devices. Additionally, featured products provide an optimal streaming experience on the Samsung Gaming Hub – regardless of which Samsung device with built-in Samsung Gaming Hub gamers choose.

First milestone: Controller in collaboration with PDP

Samsung announced the first major milestone of its new partner program shortly before CES 2024. In collaboration with leading provider of PDP (Products Designed for Performance) gaming products, Samsung is launching the first controller “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub.” New “Replay Midnight Blue” wireless controller1 It features a built-in rechargeable battery for up to 40 hours of playtime per charge and low-latency Bluetooth connectivity for seamless gaming. The Samsung Gaming Hub can be operated directly using the Samsung Gaming Hub Home button. The TV volume can also be controlled using a button on the console.

At CES 2024, Samsung is offering gamers the opportunity to experience the “Replay Midnight Blue” controller at the Samsung booth for the first time.

1 The console is currently only available in the USA.