May 4, 2024

The “Dragon” must move to the International Space Station

Gilbert Cox May 3, 2024 2 min read

Rollout of Boeing and NASA's Starliner spacecraft. Photo: EPA/Cristóbal Herrera-Ulashkiewicz

Washington: There will be an International Space Station premiere next week: For the first time, the Starliner spacecraft will dock with astronauts aboard the space station. “Crew Dragon” now had to make room and re-park the car.

Before the Starliner's scheduled arrival on Wednesday, the Dragon capsule, currently docked at the International Space Station, had to make way. NASA astronauts Matt Dominik, Mike Barratt and Janet Epps, as well as astronaut Alexander Grebenkin, lowered the capsule from the International Space Station for the first time on Thursday, after which it independently reconnected with the station at another docking point, NASA announced.

She added that this is the twenty-eighth transfer in the history of the International Space Station and the fourth with the Dragon capsule. Dominik, Barratt, Epps and Grebenkin – the so-called “Crew 8” – arrived at the ISS in March with the “Crew Dragon” and are scheduled to return to Earth in the fall.

However, first, the crisis-plagued Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station for the first time on Wednesday — and that will require the docking station previously occupied by Dragon. NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sonny Williams are scheduled to launch on the first crewed test flight of the Starliner spacecraft on Monday (local time).

The “Starliner” developed and built by Boeing completed the first successful unmanned flight to the International Space Station in May 2022 and spent four days there. In the future, it will transport astronauts to the International Space Station as an alternative to SpaceX's “Crew Dragon” capsule. However, due to a number of problems, the project fell far behind schedule.

See also  Gigabyte to Debut OLED Displays at CES 2024, Including the World's First Dp2.1 Uhbr20 Gaming Monitor - January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Copilot comes to Outlook mobile apps

May 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
4 min read

AOC Graphic Pro U3: A new color-accurate monitor series for creative people

May 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Do you already know Ruona? -Dukchik

May 3, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Eli Tomac competes in the US Nationals

May 4, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Heidi Klum is confused when she appears on American television: this is what Bill Kaulitz says

May 4, 2024 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Copilot comes to Outlook mobile apps

May 4, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

One week left until the start of the World Cup – Nati arrives in the Czech Republic: the cast enters the final round – Sports

May 4, 2024 Eileen Curry