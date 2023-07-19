Pokémon GO Community Day Classic Compensation Event Featuring Squirtle (+ Sunglasses) July 23 Nintendo Connect

There was a racy community day with Schiggy in July 2018. Schiggy’s daring pack was already in place at the time Pokemon GO. Back then, if you completed field research projects on Community Day, there would be a chance you’d encounter a sprayer with sunglasses. Both returned in early July with the “Community Day Classic”. But after many players had problems logging in, a Declare an event to be compensated for.

This happens in Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (local time) and includes already known bonuses. These are summarized again here.

Dive on the day of the event Common flow in the wild And through the stills. A Schillok that has evolved into a Turtok up to two hours after the event will learn the Charged Attack Aqua cannon. A shiny Squirtle can also be encountered during the event, and specimens with sunglasses are also available through field research. In addition, there are three hours of lure and smoke units, and the distance has been reduced to a quarter of an hour for Pokémon Eggs.

The “Community Day Classic with Schiggy” special quest can be activated for €0.99, guaranteeing more encounters with Schiggy. Finally, the specific research will also be available to obtain the Sinnoh Stone.