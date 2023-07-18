Esports.ch: The platform has expanded into a community hub

Gaming news platform Esports.ch It will be expanded into a community center through a graphical and technical upgrade, according to a press release. The content of the platform can now be actively shaped by users.

So far, communication within different departments and genres is mostly done through social media or a chat service. In order to counter fragmentation and thus enhance the community experience, Sunrise has expanded Esports.ch into a community hub.

According to the announcement, users now benefit from a common platform where they can update and exchange information on diverse topics of the digital world. Because the digital lifestyle has so much more than just gaming: cosplay, live streaming, esports, augmented and virtual reality are just a few buzzwords.

Thanks to the upgrade, which also includes graphic elements, the platform known for future gaming news will offer the option to create your own user profile and new user-friendly interaction functions. At the same time, Esports.ch will remain the information hub for everything happening in the gaming and esports scene in Switzerland.

Since April, the eStudios agency has been responsible for a mixture of content such as news, groups and tournaments, and has also been entrusted with relaunching the platform. In addition, the content must also be shaped and expanded by the members themselves. With the new event calendar, the community will also be able to submit their own events. But major events are also announced and accompanied by reports.

“Sunrise customers are also increasingly interested in digital trends such as augmented and virtual reality, innovative gadgets and devices or esports, and some of them are already part of the gamer community,” says Severina Pascu, CCO of Sunrise. “We are taking this development into account by making better use of the synergies with Esports.ch. We are looking forward to the new Esports.ch, new design and new community functionality. This allows our users to actively help shape the growing Esports.ch community, contribute their own content and be featured to others.” (PD/PK)