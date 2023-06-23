The video presents the archetype of medicine

A trailer has been released for the movie “Remnant 2”, which takes on the Medic class and shows off their special abilities when fighting all kinds of opponents.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have released a new trailer for Remnant 2 showcasing the Medic’s archetype.

As the name suggests, the Medic class focuses on healing and supporting the party with healing actions. Characters of this class are not only able to heal better and more efficiently, but are also more resistant to interruptions when using relics.

Thus, thanks to the main attribute Regenerator, the Doctor can restore a relic charge once enough health is restored, while the Source skill allows him to make a hole in the ground and create a fountain of healing energy.

Help allies with a protective shield

The medic also has the ability to summon a shield around all allies that constantly regenerates a small amount of life. Added to this is redemption, which is described as “the ultimate healing ability”. This greatly restores health.

“There’s no better option for keeping the team looking their best than the Medic archetype,” the trailer description reads. “As masters of healing and relics, they are adept at treating their own injuries and assisting the team in battle.”

You can purchase “Remnant 2” in several versions of it in this letter More details are listed. The Standard Edition starts at €49.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at €69.99.

Remnant 2 will be released on July 25, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The trailer mentioned below can be started.

