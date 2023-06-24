Nostalgic city builder leaves early access

After a good couple of years in Early Access, development studio Polycorne has actually managed to officially release the nostalgic Silicon City on June 22nd on Steam – including a new trailer. With Silicon City, players get a city building simulation with a lot of retro flair. Within the game, users also get a little lesson in human knowledge. Because in Silicon City, the focus is on the townspeople with their feelings and needs.

Six Days in Fallujah – Launching on Steam: Here’s what the players are saying

Only if the player is content (that’s what the citizens are called in the game) and happy, will he be re-elected mayor of Silicon City. In addition, the city building game offers typical gameplay aspects, such as managing the budget for expenses and income, planning your scenarios and expanding and beautifying the city by taking a critical look at the electricity and water supply.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations are displayed only if you confirm by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I consent to external content being displayed to me. Thus personal data is transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

In addition, Silicon City offers the player a short campaign with a strong educational theme. Once this is completed successfully, you can start building your own city from scratch. In addition, the player can change the map to a certain extent and choose between two different game modes (Sandbox and Classic) and difficulty levels. In Classic mode, the player starts with a limited amount of money and needs to increase the population of the city to unlock more buildings. Silicon City can be purchased on Steam at 15 percent off until June 29.

source: polycorn



