First Oppo and OnePlus, then Vivo, now also Realme: the BBK range has now been completely taken out of Germany, although of course the OnePlus 11 is still available in this country, for example through Amazon merchants, Who of course continue to provide the EU model. However, the unresolved confrontation with Nokia is of course an impediment to the brand’s spread, not to mention the fact that Oppo has corrupted the former killer OnePlus brand in the eyes of many.

But since the OnePlus 11, you can see, at least in terms of hardware, that Oppo is investing more in Hasselblad’s main camera features. For some on tech twitter, the OnePlus 11 is one of the most underrated smartphones of the year, and with the OnePlus 12, it seems Oppo is looking to win back the tech community’s trust. At least that’s what Indian leaker Yogesh Brar is currently confirming in a tweet (see below). It’s already been rumored that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will feature a periscope telephoto camera for the first time, but apart from that, many other improvements are clearly planned.

Accordingly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship will not only get a new telephoto camera, but also a new main sensor, a new display, faster charging, and a symmetrical design, which likely means that the OnePlus 11’s side camera will be usable again more in the middle. OnePlus 12 should debut in China in December 2023, and we Europeans will get it in the first quarter of 2024. So there are still a few months that we hope Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo and Realme will use to finally reach an agreement with Nokia.