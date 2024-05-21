May 21, 2024

The new iOS version fixes the problem of deleted photos

Gilbert Cox May 21, 2024 2 min read

What’s gone must stay gone? With the release of iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, this should now also apply to photos on iPhone and iPad. According to Apple, the update contains “important bug fixes” and aims, among other things, to prevent “photos with corrupt data from reappearing in the photo library even though they have already been deleted.” After installing iOS 17.5, many users reported that their deleted photos have reappeared.

This phenomenon is not entirely uncritical. Photos that were deleted long ago sometimes appear as new in the device’s media library. In some cases, this also includes somewhat salacious photos or intentionally deleted memories, as has been complained about online. It also remains unclear: does the update just prevent these non-dead images from being displayed or are the images after installation actually and permanently deleted?

Basically, when photos on Apple devices are deleted, they are not actually deleted at first, but are first moved to an album called Recently Deleted. They stay here for 30 days. In case you change your mind again. If you don’t want to wait that long, you can delete the album in the Photos app manually.

Anyone who has Automatic Updates activated will automatically be offered to install iOS or iPadOS 17.5.1. All other users with existing Apple devices go to Settings under General/Software Update to update. And run the installation there manually.

See also  Google Pixel 6 (Pro): How to speed up the fingerprint sensor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hisense welcomes goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas to the UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign…

May 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Heat pumps and biomass – the perfect synergy

May 21, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

How to get rid of unnecessary apps and bloatware

May 20, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

1 min read

Automotive News reports that Nissan is suspending plans for EV production in the US

May 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

An international consortium bears the costs: Electricity deal: 700 kilometers of cable between Germany and Great Britain

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Billionaire’s Mission to Save the Hubble Telescope: NASA Skeptical

May 21, 2024 Faye Stephens
6 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup Tuesday – Canada wins group – No quarterfinals for Austria – Sports

May 21, 2024 Eileen Curry