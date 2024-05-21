The new iOS version fixes the problem of deleted photos

What’s gone must stay gone? With the release of iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, this should now also apply to photos on iPhone and iPad. According to Apple, the update contains “important bug fixes” and aims, among other things, to prevent “photos with corrupt data from reappearing in the photo library even though they have already been deleted.” After installing iOS 17.5, many users reported that their deleted photos have reappeared.

This phenomenon is not entirely uncritical. Photos that were deleted long ago sometimes appear as new in the device’s media library. In some cases, this also includes somewhat salacious photos or intentionally deleted memories, as has been complained about online. It also remains unclear: does the update just prevent these non-dead images from being displayed or are the images after installation actually and permanently deleted?

Basically, when photos on Apple devices are deleted, they are not actually deleted at first, but are first moved to an album called Recently Deleted. They stay here for 30 days. In case you change your mind again. If you don’t want to wait that long, you can delete the album in the Photos app manually.

Anyone who has Automatic Updates activated will automatically be offered to install iOS or iPadOS 17.5.1. All other users with existing Apple devices go to Settings under General/Software Update to update. And run the installation there manually.

“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”