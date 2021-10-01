These phones lose access to Whatsapp

On the 1st of November, things will get serious: then the Whatsapp chat service will definitely be turned off on some smartphones. If you are affected by this lock and still want to use WhatsApp, you have no choice but to buy a new device. Because Whatsapp pause is irreversible and it is permanent.











Whatsapp received a record fine of 225 million euros











In fact, 40 different Android phones and iPhones will be affected by the lock, such as «the sun“Describes. These are basically older devices for which the app can no longer be updated. Android phones with an operating system older than Android 4.1 are particularly affected. This includes mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S3 or Huawei Ascend Mate.

update now

In the case of iPhones, older models are also affected. For example, iPhone 4S or older devices lose access to Whatsapp on November 1st. The reason for this is that iOS 10 can no longer be installed on these devices. However, this operating system is essential if you want to continue using WhatsApp in the future.

Problems can also arise if you have an iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, or iPhone SE (2016) and you haven’t updated it. Until then, Whatsapp will no longer work on this device in about a month. The following applies to owners of these phones: Install the update!

The reason for blocking Whatsapp is that technology companies like Google or Facebook, to which Whatsapp belongs, can only guarantee that new updates can be installed for a certain period of time. If you want to check the version of the operating system installed on your mobile phone, you can find it in the settings under “Software information”.

(Main / Dominic Zayer)