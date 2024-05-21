May 21, 2024

Hisense welcomes goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas to the UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign…

Gilbert Cox May 21, 2024 2 min read

Qingdao, China (ots/PRNewswire)

Global home appliances company Hisense brings together former Spanish international and legendary Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and fellow World Cup-winning captain Manuel Neuer for the Hisense “BEYOND GLORY” UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign.

Iker Casillas is known for his amazing saves and is considered one of the best goalkeepers of all time. As Hisense’s global brand ambassador, Manuel will support Hisense’s “BEYOND GLORY” campaign and signature product range to celebrate the ultimate footballing achievement of winning European Championship titles.

Iker Casillas said: “I am very happy to partner with Hisense and participate in the BEYOND GLORY campaign, which highlights the best goalkeepers in the world. A goalkeeper’s good reputation depends on his reliability, and I am happy about that.” “I am honored to be invited by Hisense as a global ambassador representing a company that its customers rely on to develop innovative technologies that improve their lives.”

As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense shares the excitement of host country Germany with the “Hisense BEYOND GLORY Tour” and presents its innovative display technology, which enables an optimal TV gaming experience, as well as the latest in smart living home appliances.

The roadshow, which will tour across five cities, will allow fans to test their goalkeeping skills in a series of shooting competitions while exploring an exhibition of Hisense’s latest TV and home appliance products.

In his position as Global Ambassador, Iker will make a personal appearance and meet fans at the Frankfurt stop as part of the “Hisense BEYOND GLORY Tour” during the tournament.

See also  New trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Shows game boards and mini-games - TestingBuddies

Hisense’s “BEYOND GLORY” campaign underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to advanced technology of unparalleled quality in the pursuit of a better life. The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ in which Hisense is a partner, and is an excellent opportunity presented by continuing to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

Information about Hisense

Hisense is a leading global brand in home appliances and consumer electronics. Hisense’s business includes multimedia products (focusing on smart TVs), home appliances and smart IT information. Hisense ranks second in worldwide TV shipments in 2023. Hisense has grown rapidly and is now represented in more than 160 countries.

picture – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416856/Casillas.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hisense-begruWt-torwart-legende-iker-casillas-in-der-uefa-euro-2024-aktion-beyond-glory-302151309.html

Media contact:

[email protected]

