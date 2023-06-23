The long-awaited new MMORPG has been launched and has already reached 600 thousand players

Early gamers can play one of the most anticipated MMORPGs in recent years with Blue Protocol. After the first week, the developers are reporting 600,000 players, although the MMORPG isn’t playable everywhere yet.

What kind of game is this? Blue Protocol is an anime-style MMORPG developed by Bandai Namco that takes you to the past 1000 years. The goal of your time travel is to save the world by preventing a devastating catastrophe.

In order to successfully save the world, Blue Protocol offers you five different classes and an action-packed combat system that allows you to complete fully voiced storyline and PvE content such as dungeons and raids. There should be no pvp in blue protocol.

The MMORPG celebrated its release on June 14, 2023 – but only in Japan, because Blue Protocol has delayed release in the West and won’t appear for German players until 2024 on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

If you can’t wait for the Western release of this MMORPG, there is a way you can play Blue Protocol in Germany right now. However, there are reports that Bandai Namco is banning players accessing the MMORPG from outside of Japan (via massivelyop.com).

How was Blue Protocol released? Like many releases in recent years, Blue Protocol struggled with servers at first. There were problems logging in.

However, in the meantime, the MMORPG should be playable and the developers have given initial insight into the numbers behind the release (via blue-protocol.com).

According to Bandai Namco, Blue Protocol recorded a total of 600,000 players in the first week after the Japan release. There was also a cap of 200,000 concurrent active players.

MeinMMO Editor Alexander Leach has already played Blue Protocol and believes it will be the best MMORPG of the past nine years.