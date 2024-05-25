The “Long Night of Searching” attracted 10,000 guests

At the University of Education in Baden, chemical experiments caused astonished faces and open mouths among the youngest visitors. One device in the chemistry lab particularly caught the children’s interest. It is used in titration: “In this procedure, one liquid is added to another to observe when the color changes. This means that we can determine that the substance has been exhausted. “This is used in analytical chemistry, for example,” Sophie Offner from Carinthia, a Chemistry Olympiad participant, explained to the guests.

This method is also necessary for the production of medicines or foodstuffs. For Petra Schweiger and her girls from Klausen-Leopoldsdorf (Baden region) this was the first “long night of research”: “We just wanted to know what was going on. ‘It must be hissing and bubbling,’ said the girls. That’s why we went straight to the chemistry laboratory; ” Schweiger told noe.ORF.at.

From sign language to space satellites

In addition to the chemical experiments, people also had the opportunity to try sign language or learn specific words or phrases. The children’s names – Viki, Clea or Aurelia – were signed first to make the introduction as playful as possible, explained Doris Fölver from Baden University of Education.

Visitors to the Technology and Research Center at Wiener Neustadt had a look at the metal 3D printer and thus gained an insight into space technology research. “Here in the 3D printer, the metal powder, especially aluminum, is processed to produce components for space projects such as satellites,” says Michael Hubble, a research associate at FOTEC.

Discourage skepticism about science

Research is also an economic driver, and it is also important that politicians work to dispel the skepticism that many people have towards science: “I think the ‘Long Night of Research’ is a good way to try out research here and, above all, ‘show what research can achieve. In order to improve the quality of life,” said State Governor Johanna Mikkel-Leitner (ÖVP) at the beginning of the “Long Night of Search” in Wiener Neustadt.

This night may also mark the beginning of new careers in science. Some young visitors have already expressed interest in noe.ORF.at. “I also want to work at FOTEC one day,” said eight-year-old David Amcha, from the city of Meissenbach (Wiener Neustadt district).