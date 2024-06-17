June 17, 2024

The difficult test moves to the next round

Esmond Barker June 17, 2024 2 min read

QDH: New with hat!

picture:

Patrick Tugwiler
Patrick Tugwiler

Dear Huberquizzers

Watson now has an avatar generator. This allows you to create new selfies… and there are about 40 trillion different options.

One of the many hats is a nod to our real-life test (it’s fun, but also a bit bad): the “QDH hat.”

The typical foursome club visitor: friendly, with lots of love and a thick neck.

The typical foursome club visitor: friendly, with lots of love and a thick neck.Image: Watson avatar generator

What is “Quizz den Huber”?

In Quizz den Huber, you have the opportunity to compete against our smartest employee (Daniel Huber) in the quiz. We ask about classic general education subjects such as geography, history, art, culture, etc. With some exceptions, the test appears every Sunday at 8pm on watson.ch.

And yes. Of course, you can keep your favorite avatars for a long time. There is no obligation to participate. We also love you original profile pictures.

So, go to the test:

Watson’s Hymn Test editorial team

Video: Watson/Alina Kilungan, Michael Shepherd

The best images from the UEFA Euro 2024

1/26

The best images from the UEFA Euro 2024

One goal and they’re screaming ‘Football is coming home’ again.

Source: Keystone/Gareth Fuller

It’s the King of Burgdorf – yes, really!

Video: Watson

