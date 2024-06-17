The difficult test moves to the next round

QDH: New with hat!
picture:
Dear Huberquizzers
Watson now has an avatar generator. This allows you to create new selfies… and there are about 40 trillion different options.
One of the many hats is a nod to our real-life test (it’s fun, but also a bit bad): the “QDH hat.”
The typical foursome club visitor: friendly, with lots of love and a thick neck.Image: Watson avatar generator
What is “Quizz den Huber”?
And yes. Of course, you can keep your favorite avatars for a long time. There is no obligation to participate. We also love you original profile pictures.
So, go to the test:
Watson’s Hymn Test editorial team
Video: Watson/Alina Kilungan, Michael Shepherd
