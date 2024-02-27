Aging research: nutritional interventions for healthy aging

Podcast by



In the episode, Lienhard first explains aging research. It explains how the organism develops and what mechanisms are responsible for the changes as we age. Processes such as aging, stem cell differentiation and epigenetic processes are explained using examples.

Lienhard's research group focuses in particular on the changes in metabolism that occur with age, due to the decreased ability of stem cells to divide and the decreased metabolic strength of the liver. It is being investigated whether these processes can be slowed through nutritional interventions or whether existing pathological changes can be treated. Nutritional intervention involves not only reducing calories, but special nutritional programs are also developed and researched aimed at specifically supporting the body in the process of regeneration or at least relieving the burden. The episode describes the entire development process for such a nutritional intervention, from elucidating molecular mechanisms in basic research, through studies in mice for preclinical evaluation, to planning clinical trials in humans.