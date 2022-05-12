Cordula Artillet is a new member of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences

The Bavarian Academy of Sciences elects education scientist Cordula Artelt from Bamberg as its new member

Director of the Bamberg Leibniz Institute for Learning Paths (LIfBi), Professor Dr. Cordula Artelt has been elected as a new member of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences (BAdW). Hence she was recognized as one of a total of nine new Bavarian scholars who contributed to a significant expansion of knowledge in their own subject matter.

“Entering to the Bavarian Academy of Sciences is a special privilege,” says Cordula Artelt. “I am very much looking forward to the exchange in the Bavarian academic community and to the opportunity to form the Academy as a research institution.” Cordula Artelt, Director of the Leibniz Institute for Learning Paths and Head of Longitudinal Educational Research at Otto Friedrich University in Bamberg, is now one of about 200 full members of the Academy. Her research interests include reading, writing and understanding texts with multiple documents, digital and data-related skills, metacognition and self-regulated learning.

The Bavarian Academy of Sciences was founded in 1759 and operates as a non-university research institution and academic community. As the largest of the total eight German state academies, it represents a venue for dialogue between science and society, creating an interdisciplinary forum for researchers where synergistic effects and networks generate impetus for new research questions. The subjects represented at BAdWa cover the full spectrum of sciences: its members conduct research in the humanities and cultural sciences, law, social sciences, economics, natural sciences, technology and mathematics as well as natural and food sciences and medicine.