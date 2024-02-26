High award for Giulio Superti Forga

ÖAW Molecular Biologist and Director of CeMM – Research Center for Molecular Medicine of ÖAW has been awarded the Austrian Cross of Honor for Sciences and Arts 1st Class.

Giulio Superti Forga, Member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) and Director CeMM – Academy's Center for Molecular Medicine Researchwas honored with a special award: On February 26, 2024, the molecular biologist was awarded the Austrian Cross of Honor for Sciences and Arts, First Class, from the hands of Federal President Alexander van der Bellen.

Superti Forga: “It is a great honor to receive this important award, which not only recognizes the work I have been able to do in this very useful and generous country, but also recognizes the joint efforts and successes achieved by our research institute. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the President The Austrian Federal Minister, Professor Dr. Alexander van der Bellen, and the Federal Minister for Education, Science and Research, Professor Dr. Martin Polaszek, for granting me this award. I also extend my thanks to the President of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Professor Dr. Heinz Fassmann, as well as the President of the Medical University of Vienna, Professor Dr. Markus Müller, for their continuous and tireless support. “

Giulio Superti Forga is Scientific Director of the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Professor of Medical Systems Biology at the Medical University of Vienna and Director

Ri.MED Foundation and its new research center in Sicily.

Giulio Superti Forga is a full member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, a member of the German Academy of Natural Sciences Leopoldina, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), the European Academy of Cancer Sciences and the European Academy. He holds the title of “Commandatore” for his services to the Italian Republic. He was named Scientist of the Year in Austria in 2011 and has received many important awards. His most important scientific achievements include elucidating the basic regulatory mechanisms of tyrosine kinases in human cancer and discovering the basic regulatory principles of proteins of higher organisms. His recent research has focused on membrane transporters and their importance as a new therapeutic target.

Giulio Superti Forga's research focus is complemented by his work for the scientific community. From 2017 to 2019, Giulio Suberti Forga was a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the European Research Council (ERC), and since 2024 he has been President of EU-LIFE, an alliance of 15 of the best life sciences institutes in Europe. Engage in an active exchange for employing excellent research.

Giulio Superti Forga has made important contributions to the advancement of science in a variety of fields, including scientific innovation, education promotion, scientific and artistic projects, as well as public relations and scientific communication. He has built organizations that have a transformational impact.

His leadership qualities are characterized by a strong sense of cooperation. For 8 years he was President of the EMBL Alumni Association and built the EMBL Molecular Biology Archive. He launched “Genom Austria”, a scientific education project on genome sequencing that enables a wide audience to study and discuss the benefits and challenges of genomic medicine using real-world examples. In 2005, Giulio Superti Forga founded the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine in Vienna. CeMM researches and develops technologies to study human biology with the aim of combating diseases at their roots. The fact that CeMM is one of the leading life sciences institutes in Europe is also reflected in its successful spin-off companies. The various products and services in the field of treatment and diagnostics that have emerged since CeMM's founding are improving medical practice.

CeMM warmly congratulates Giulio Superti Forga on his significant achievements and accomplishments and this honorable and well-deserved recognition!

The Austrian Cross of Honor for Sciences and Arts, 1st Class is awarded at the proposal of the Federal Government. This state order, established in 1955, honors Austrians and leading figures from abroad who have distinguished themselves through outstanding and meritorious achievements in the field of science or arts in Austria and have achieved public recognition.