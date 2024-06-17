Happy 60th birthday flag – Offenburg









Best advertisement for applied sciences: Offenburg University celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday in an entertaining way.

Left: University members around Professor Wolfgang Bessler sing the university anthem they developed with Claudio Esposito. Right: Dominic Gil and Dragos Saracsan presented very entertaining experiments under the slogan “Physics is when it knocks”. Photo: Gördis Damraths, Offenburg University of Applied Sciences

“The clouds are flying!” said the director of the Offenburg University Orchestra on Saturday – and the musicians did their best. Not only was the 60th Anniversary University Festival opened by University Rector Stefan Trahach, as well as local politicians City Mayor Hans Peter Kopp and Gengenbach Mayor Torsten Erne…







