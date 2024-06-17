June 17, 2024

Euro 2024, Group C: England vs Serbia live

Eileen Curry June 17, 2024
The English disappoint after an angry initial phase

Bellingham leads England to a shock victory over Serbia – video highlights

The England national team won its opening match of the European Championship without any brilliance and with great effort. The tournament favorites took an early lead through Jude Bellingham, but then struggled greatly against Serbia. Highlights in the video.

England, the favorites, started the European Football Championship with an unspectacular victory. After a narrow victory over Serbia, the Three Lions finished top of Group C. The match is broadcast live.

IIn the first match of Group C, Denmark only managed to draw with Slovenia. After the final whistle, Danish football star Christian Eriksen led his teammates towards the fans’ bend. He received a standing ovation there for his fairytale-like return to the European Championship. 1,100 days after suffering cardiac arrest, the midfielder put his team ahead in the match against Slovenia and was named man of the match. But Slovenian fans celebrated even more. For them, the 1-1 (0-1) draw in Stuttgart on Sunday was a success, but for the Danes it was disappointing.

Against the Slovenes, who were very defensive at first, Eriksen scored in the 17th minute after a wonderful pass from Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind. The Danes were generally superior, but they did not improve. Instead, Eric Janza equalized in the final stage (77th). In the second match of Group C, Denmark will face the European runner-up, England, on Thursday, while Slovenia will play against Serbia.

When he returned to the European Championship stage in a duel with the Slovenians, Eriksen immediately took control of the match. There was no play in which he did not participate. The Slovenes were initially deep and sometimes had major problems in emancipation. Leipzig player Benjamin Sisko missed one of the few and most dangerous opportunities in the first half with a long-range shot (16th minute). On the other hand, Eriksen used a wonderful backheel pass from Wind to make it 1-0. Slovenia’s star goalkeeper and captain, Jan Oblak, was helpless.

The Danes dominated for long periods, and the Slovenians remained winless in the fourth match in European Championship history. The Scandinavians had to shiver several times after the break. First in a duel between Joachim Andersen and Andraz Sporar. Even after consulting the video assistant, Swiss referee Sandro Scherer did not award a penalty kick to the intruding team.

Read also

In the 65th minute, Oblak saved Denmark’s attacking goal from Rasmus Hoglund and missed the decision, and at the other end Morten Hjulmand blocked Jansa’s unstoppable shot. Former Nuremberg player Adam Gnizda Sirin and Spoerer had previously missed two great opportunities to equalize (66/75). Cisco also failed to hit the post (76).

