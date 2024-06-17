Crazy States GP Canada 2024: Perez off track

Red Bull is considered to be the best car in this segment. If you look at Sergio Perez’s numbers, you would never come to this conclusion. The Mexican hasn’t finished a single leading round this year. His starting average was 7.2. For comparison: Verstappen led 326 laps, his qualifying average: 1.6.

Of course, you have to keep mentioning what Verstappen’s exceptional talent is. Conversely, a teammate may quickly appear pale. In recent years, several pilots from the Red Bull team have failed at this task. It’s a bit surprising that an experienced pilot like Perez is going like this now.



Per the team’s instructions, Perez lapped the course with rear wing damage. Barcelona got the opening penalty for this.

A disastrous Montreal feat

Verstappen is 9-0 in qualifying, with the Dutchman holding a 194-107 points lead. Perez hasn’t done much lately. The Montreal feat was similar to the Monaco debacle: eliminated in the first knockout round, then the race ended prematurely due to a collision. In the last three races, not even Perez (4) has scored more points than sister team Tsunoda (5) and Ricciardo (4).

Canada has traditionally not been a good place for Perez. He had just one single-digit starting position in eleven trips to Montreal – P8 with Force India in 2017. The 34-year-old has finished without points in four of his last five Canadian GPs.

The driver from Guadalajara has now received a stage penalty for Barcelona. But this was partly due to the team. Red Bull command advised Perez to drag himself out with a damaged rear wing, which scattered some carbon parts on the track. Red Bull wanted to block a safety car to avoid endangering Verstappen’s victory.



Red Bull becomes a one-man team

“Czecho forgets Canada and strikes back in Barcelona,” demanded Christian Horner. The team boss fears the team’s standings could be in jeopardy again if his supporter doesn’t get back on track: “We’re lucky that Ferrari didn’t score points in Canada either. We need a comeback from Checo, like in the top four.”

