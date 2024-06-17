Now “almost live!” – SHOCK2 Week starts on 24.2024.289 – SHOCK2

Kicking off SHOCK2 Week, Michael is serving up the SHOCK2 community for the 289th time! Tristan from Siren Games is here with a new tip for the board game.
We hope you enjoy listening and look forward to your contributions, ideas and comments in the forum.
Note: There are chapter marks again in this episode!
More direct Mp3 download
New alert for RSS feeds For newsreader/podcast customer: https://shock2.podcaster.de/shock2-podcast.rss
Streaming links:
- a partner: Siren Games – Board and Table Games
- Board game: Year 1800
- SHOCK2 Start of the week’s poll
- Michael on Instagram
- Ways to support SHOCK2!
- Version list: What games will be released next week?
- Streaming Tips: Next week’s TV and movie highlights!
- Top 10: These were the most-read SHOCK2 articles from last week
- Known: SHOCK2 VIP content on Spotify
SHOCK2 Partner Links:
attention: Amazon purchases from 2021 will help us, especially if you use a direct link to the products ordered. You can send links to products you would like to purchase at any time via private messages @shock to request. → Thank you
Purchase Nintendo Credit via our affiliate link (Amazon)
Purchase PlayStation Credit (DE or AT) via our partner link (Amazon)
Purchase Xbox credit via our partner link (Amazon)
We would like to thank everyone who supported SHOCK2 Patreon or Fixed Supports!
Become a SHOCK2 VIP member now and support SHOCK2 and the further development of the community forum!
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”
More Stories
Helldivers 2: Is there a story mode coming? Developers take a stand!
Hardware Analyzer: Speccy 1.33.75 supports more hardware sensors
Apple Has New AI Features By Euronews