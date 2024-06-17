June 17, 2024

Now “almost live!” – SHOCK2 Week starts on 24.2024.289 – SHOCK2

Gilbert Cox June 17, 2024 2 min read

Kicking off SHOCK2 Week, Michael is serving up the SHOCK2 community for the 289th time! Tristan from Siren Games is here with a new tip for the board game.


We hope you enjoy listening and look forward to your contributions, ideas and comments in the forum.

Note: There are chapter marks again in this episode!

More direct Mp3 download

New alert for RSS feeds For newsreader/podcast customer: https://shock2.podcaster.de/shock2-podcast.rss

Streaming links:

SHOCK2 Partner Links:

attention: Amazon purchases from 2021 will help us, especially if you use a direct link to the products ordered. You can send links to products you would like to purchase at any time via private messages @shock to request. → Thank you

Purchase Nintendo Credit via our affiliate link (Amazon)
Purchase PlayStation Credit (DE or AT) via our partner link (Amazon)
Purchase Xbox credit via our partner link (Amazon)

We would like to thank everyone who supported SHOCK2 Patreon or Fixed Supports!

Become a SHOCK2 VIP member now and support SHOCK2 and the further development of the community forum!

See also  t3n - Digital Pioneers | The magazine for digital business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Helldivers 2: Is there a story mode coming? Developers take a stand!

June 16, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Hardware Analyzer: Speccy 1.33.75 supports more hardware sensors

June 16, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Apple Has New AI Features By Euronews

June 16, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

Crazy States GP Canada 2024: Perez off track

June 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Happy 60th birthday flag – Offenburg

June 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Euro 2024, Group C: England vs Serbia live

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Now “almost live!” – SHOCK2 Week starts on 24.2024.289 – SHOCK2

June 17, 2024 Gilbert Cox